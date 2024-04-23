'Human error' behind Robbinsdale shelter-in-place alert that was mistakenly sent countywide

Human error was behind a shelter-in-place alert Monday night meant for one block in Robbinsdale for a domestic incident possibly involving a weapon that mistakenly went to all of Hennepin County, officials said Tuesday.

Police Capt. John Elder said that block's residents were told to shelter in place until 10 p.m., and there was no need for residents elsewhere to do the same.

The warning that went out at 7:34 p.m. "was meant to be sent to the target area of Robbinsdale by Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA), which is a component of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS)," a statement from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office read. "Instead, it was sent as an Emergency Alert System (EAS) alert, which resulted in the alert being aired on most broadcast television stations in the Twin Cities metro region."

The erroneous alert "occurred because of human error" at the county's Emergency Communications Facility, the statement continued. The sheriff's office said has identified the step in the process behind the mistake, which spread unnecessary concern across the state's most populous county with 1.26 million inhabitants.

The sheriff's office said it intends to have the system software developer come up with a fix to make this type of error less likely. Also, the sheriff's office said, Emergency Communications Facility leadership is working with Hennepin County Emergency Management "to update our standard operating procedures related to these alerts."

As for what brought police to the home in the first place, officers were notified of a "weapons incident," according to a search warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in District Court.

The officers saw a man there with injuries to his face. Police arrested two men at the scene and seized two guns, the filing added. The victim said the conflict arose after he told one of the men he wasn't welcome in the home anymore, according to the affidavit.