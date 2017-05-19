Huma Abedin files for divorce from Anthony Weiner after he pleads guilty to sexting teenager

Human Abedin, estranged wife of disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner, has reportedly filed for divorce.

A report in the New York Post, said Ms Abedin, who for many years served as a senior aide to Hillary Clinton, brought an anonymous versus anonymous action in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Her reported move came just a few hours after Weiner broke down in court, after pleading guilty to sending obscene material to a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina.

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves Federal court, Friday, May 19, 2017, in New York. Weiner pleaded guilty to a charge of transmitting sexual material to a minor and could get years in prison (AP/Mary Altaffer)

“I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse,” said the 52-year-old. He had pleaded guilty to a single charge as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors in New York.

Mr Weiner, who twice ran unsuccessfully to be New York mayor, could be obliged to register as a convicted sex offender.

The FBI began investigating Mr Weiner in September after the North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site that she and the disgraced former politician had exchanged lewd messages for several months. She also accused him of asking her to undress on camera.

The Associated Press, said the investigation led FBI agents to seize his laptop computer, which led to the discovery of a new cache of emails that Democratic presidential candidate Ms Clinton had sent to Ms Abedin.

In October, just days before the election, FBI director James Comey stunned the country by announcing that his agency was reopening its closed investigation into Ms Clinton's handling of State Department business on a private email server so it could analyse the newly discovered correspondence.

Mr Comey announced shortly before the election that the new emails contained nothing to change his view that Ms Clinton could not be charged with a crime. But Ms Clinton partly blamed her election loss to Republican Donald Trump on Mr Comey’s announcement.

Mr Abedin separated from Weiner in August amid revelations that he had exchanged sexually explicit images on social media. The Post said

Friday’s filing was uncontested, meaning she did not expect a fight over custody or the couple’s assets.