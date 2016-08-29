Huma Abedin announces separation from Anthony Weiner

Huma Abedin, a top campaign aide to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, said Monday that she had decided to separate from her husband, former Rep. Anthony Weiner.

The announcement followed a New York Post report detailing allegations that he had conducted sexually explicit communications with yet another woman on the Internet.

“After long and painful consideration and work on my marriage, I have made the decision to separate from my husband,” Abedin said in a statement that has been published by multiple media outlets. “Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life. During this difficult time, I ask for respect for our privacy.”

Weiner, who also mounted an unsuccessful mayoral campaign in New York City in 2013, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Yahoo News.

The Democrat resigned from the House of Representatives in 2011 after accidentally tweeting a photo he intended to send to a woman online. Weiner was defeated in the mayoral election after a new series of photos and messages he exchanged were leaked by the woman he sent them to. His failed mayoral bid was documented in the movie “Weiner,” released earlier this year.

His latest sexually explicit communications were revealed in a Post article published on Sunday night. The paper described a series of messages Weiner reportedly sent to a woman over a period of 19 months. The correspondence included one shot of Weiner lying next to his young son.

Weiner and Abedin were married in 2010. Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, performed the ceremony.

Disclosure: This reporter briefly worked with Weiner when the former congressman was a columnist at Business Insider.