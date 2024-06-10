Hull man faces charges stemming from armed robbery, pursuit

A Hull man who was alleged to have robbed a homeless man of a necklace then used his grandfather’s car in a high-speed chase was arrested after more than a dozen law enforcement officers encircled his home on June 5.

The suspect had barricaded himself inside his grandparents’ home on Ivywood Drive in Hull, but he peacefully surrendered after about 15 minutes while a deputy ordered him over a PA system to come out, according to a Madison County sheriff’s report.

The episode began shortly after noon in Athens when officers received a report from a 30-year-old man who said he was robbed at gunpoint on the 1800 block of Commerce Road in Athens, according to an Athens-Clarke police report.

An officer on patrol spotted the Buick along Prince Avenue and conducted a traffic stop at which time the driver, a 64-year-old Hull man exited. Soon afterward, the passenger slipped into the driver’s seat, told the officer, “I didn’t do anything,” and drove off.

A pursuit began, but Athens-Clarke police terminated the chase and notified Madison County that the suspect was likely headed to Ivywood Drive in Hull.

The report shows the Athens officer questioned the grandfather, who said he took his grandson to a car shop, then after about 15 minutes, the grandson returned, saying, “Let’s go grandpa. We got to go.”

The grandson had a pistol in his hand and was also carrying a gold necklace, according to the grandfather’s statement to police.

A Madison County deputy spotted the Buick arriving back at Ivywood Drive, where the driver exited and fled into the house.

Numerous Madison County deputies and Athens-Clarke police arrived and set up a perimeter at the home, where officers attempted to get the suspect to surrender.

After he was placed in custody, deputies reported the house was searched and officers recovered two firearms and some marijuana.

Shakur Ti Thomas, 23, faces charges in Madison County along with felony charges in Athens that include armed robbery, aggravated assault, attempting to elude, motor vehicle theft and possession of a firearm during a felony crime.

He remained on Monday in the Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Police say Hull man stole grandpa's car after robbing homeless man