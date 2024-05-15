Hull man arrested on child porn charges at Logan Airport after flight from Florida

Authorities arrested a Hull man on child porn charges at Logan International Airport after his flight arrived from Florida on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

James Tucker, 69, was arrested without incident at approximately 5:40 p.m. Tuesday when he exited the aircraft he was traveling on, Hull Police Chief John Dunn said in a statement on Wednesday. His cell phone was seized as evidence.

Tucker is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Hingham District Court on charges of possessing child pornography, disseminating child pornography, and photographing an unsuspecting nude person, Dunn said. He was held on $25,040 bail pending his arraignment.

His arrest came amid an ongoing investigation into child pornography with the U.S. Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force, Dunn said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and executed a search of Tucker’s Driftway Avenue home in Hull at approximately 6 a.m. on May 7, Dunn said. When officers arrived at the home, no one was home. Officers then searched the home with members of the U.S. Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force.

Invesigators seized several hard drives, thumb drives and other items as evidence, Dunn said.

At approximately 12 p.m. on May 7, Hull Police called Tucker and told him of the search warrant at his home. Police learned Tucker was in Florida and would be returning to Massachusetts on Tuesday.

At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Hull Police, state police detectives, members of the U.S. Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force and members of the Plymouth County Sheriffs Warrant Apprehension Unit arrived at Logan International Airport to arrest Tucker.

The matter remains under active investigation by Hull Police and members of the U.S. Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

