Hulk's Shanghai held by Urawa in 1st leg of ACL semifinals

SHANGHAI (AP) — Hulk's long-range strike wasn't enough for Shanghai SIPG in a 1-1 draw with Urawa Reds of Japan in the first leg of their Asian Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

Hulk, the Brazilian forward signed for around $60 million in 2016 by the big-spending Chinese club, scored his ninth goal of the tournament this year from 25 meters (yards).

Yosuke Kashiwagi equalized 13 minutes later to give 2007 champion Urawa a vital away goal.

Shanghai almost headed to Japan for the second leg in October with an advantage but Oscar's shot hit the post in the second half.

The eventual winner will likely meet Al Hilal in the final. The Saudi Arabian team thrashed Persepolis of Iran 4-0 Tuesday.