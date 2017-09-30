Hugh Hefner secretly set up wife Crystal Harris to get millions upon his death

Despite an earlier report that alleged Hugh Hefner's wife, Crystal Harris, wouldn't get any of his reported $43 million after his death, a new report is claiming he actually secretly set her up to get millions.

According to TMZ, claims that an "ironclad" prenup would prevent Harris from touching any of Hefner's money is false. Not only that, but Hefner allegedly had a secret plan for her to be "provided for" upon his passing.

The website obtained a deed on a Hollywood Hills home held in a trust that's under Harris' name. According to the documents, Hefner purchased the 5,900-square-foot home back in 2013 for his then-new wife. It had four bedrooms, five baths and an infinity pool, among other amenities.

Additionally, TMZ reports that the supposed "ironclad" prenup that the couple signed before their 2012 wedding actually allocated $5 million of the Playboy founder's fortune to Harris upon his death.

So, Hefner's 31-year-old model wife will definitely be "taken care of" now that he has passed, as will his children Christie, David, Marston and Cooper. Reports indicate that Hefner also designated some of his fortune go to the University of Southern California, as well as a handful of other charitable organizations.

Crystal Harris was Hugh Hefner's third wife. He was previously married to Mildred Williams and Kimberley Conrad.

