Hugh Hefner's net worth upon his passing

Hugh Hefner passed away on Wednesday, September 27 at age 91, due to natural causes.

After founding ‘Playboy’ magazine in 1953, when he was just 27 years old, Hef amassed an incomprehensible fortune which included the magazine itself and the Playboy brand at large.

But the dwindling sales and popularity of the magazine (which was making Hefner merely $100,000 a year) alongside the relatively small 35 percent of ownership he had over the Playboy brand begs one question — Just exactly how much was Hugh Hefner worth upon his passing?

According to the most recent public data, Hefner was worth about $43 million.

This number became public record after Hefner divorced his second wife, Kimberly Conrad, in 2009.

It does not include the $105M sale of the infamous Playboy mansion to Darren Metropoulos in 2016.

In 2010, Hef attempted to make the company private by buying the remaining shares of the brand that he didn’t already own.

The slow but steady failure of the magazine (which was selling upwards of 7 million copies for a single issue at its peak in the ‘70s) became a major financial strain for Hefner, especially when the magazine stopped printing nude photos in 2015 in an attempt to gain a more diverse portfolio of readers (a decision that was quickly retracted soon thereafter.)

Hefner reportedly had $36 million tied up in stocks and bonds, $6 million in a joint account with an anonymous partner and the rest was (allegedly) in cash.

As for how his assets will be divided, there seems to be no clear answer.

Recent reports claim that his wife, Crystal Harris, signed an "iron-clad"prenup and was not added to his will.

Hefner is also survived by his four children -- Cooper, Marston, Christie and David.

