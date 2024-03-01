‘Huge wet mess’: Texarkana driver crashes into fire hydrant, side of church, officials say

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department said a driver had a medical episode at the wheel and then hit a fire hydrant and the side of a church on Thursday.

Photo courtesy of Texarkana Police Department.

“A driver, who had some type of medical episode, took out a fire hydrant, hit a fence and then ran into the side of the church at W. 9th and Nettie Streets. As you can see, it made a huge wet mess out there.” Texarkana Police Department

According to officials, no one was injured in the crash but the water was shut down in the area to repair the hydrant.

