'This is huge to us': How a tiny dog inspired a big donation to this Peoria institution

Bea the beagle, who died in 2009, inspired one of the largest donations the Peoria Humane Society has received in their 80-year history.

PEORIA – A 13-inch beagle named Bea inspired what is likely the largest donation the Peoria Humane Society has ever received.

Bea’s co-owner, J.D. Pfulb, bequeathed almost $300,000 to the not-for-profit organization in Bea’s name.

A large chunk of the money was received in January, and it will be used to fund the organization’s many programs, said Peoria Humane Society director Kitty Yanko.

A mission to end cruelty

Incorporated more than 80 years ago, the Peoria Humane Society works to prevent animal cruelty and suffering. They provide support to pet owners struggling to pay for food and medical care, and they fund low-cost spay and neuter programs to reduce the number of unwanted animals in the community.

Working hand-in-hand with Peoria County Animal Protection Services, the Peoria Humane Society improves the lives of animals who end up in the shelter by purchasing supplies and equipment, funding the rehabilitation of sick or injured animals, and by managing an army of volunteers who visit the shelter with the goal of enhancing the day to day lives of the shelter's residents.

More: 'A lot of interesting history to it': Business buys historic downtown Peoria mansion

The Humane Society mission was something that really impressed Pfulb, said his lifelong partner Michael Slaughter.

“J.D. was particularly taken with their mission because it included work to end cruelty,” said Slaughter. “They do a lot of work with young people teaching them how to take care of animals.”

A lucky dog

Even though Pfulb and Slaughter were both animal lovers, they only had one pet together during their long union because they traveled a lot. J.D. Pfulb holds Bea the beagle in this undated photo.

Pfulb decided that was where his money would go even before he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2016. He was 66 years old when he died in 2021.

The donation provided Pfulb a way to recognize all the animals he had loved over the course of his life, particularly Bea the beagle, who died in 2009. Pfulb and Slaughter adopted Bea from her breeder when she was 2 years old. The champion show dog was no longer able to produce puppies after suffering complications during a pregnancy.

“Our veterinarian said she was very lucky because all she would have done was have puppies,” said Slaughter. “If they have credentials, the puppies bring a big price.”

More: Why the executive director of a Peoria nonprofit is suing its founder

Bea won her last competition, a show sponsored by the Kennel Club of Lake Shore Drive, in Chicago in 1996.

“Her name was Chardon Back Nine Favorite – you know how they get those fancy names. We immediately renamed her Bea the beagle,” said Slaughter. “We chose Beatrice because it means bringer of joy, and that’s what happened with J.D. and myself - she brought us joy.”

Bea had a fabulous life with Pfulb and Slaughter. The pair lived on Moss Avenue, and Bea enjoyed frequent walks through the historic area.

As part of the organization’s gratitude for the donation, a painting of Bea made posthumously by Peoria artist Don Kettleborough will be displayed near the Humane Society’s entrance, Yanko said.

“Little humane societies like us can’t survive without the donations and support of the community,” Yanko said. “When an individual like this rises up and makes a large donation, it just means so much. ... It allows the organization to continue doing all this good work. This is huge to us.”

More: Experience the phenomenon of a solar eclipse April 8 with these eclectic events in Illinois

Leslie Renken can be reached at (309) 370-5087 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria Human Society receives one of largest donations in its history