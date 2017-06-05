Huge Underwater Eruptions Blasted Craters into Arctic Seafloor

Craters as wide as 12 city blocks on the Arctic seafloor were put there by giant eruptions of underground methane gas.

Some of these craters had been discovered in the early 1990s, but only now have scientists mapped the features in detail. Researchers have discovered that there are many more craters than first believed — more than 100 giant ones and perhaps thousands of smaller pockmarks — and that these features probably formed about 11,600 years ago. This happened as the retreat of ice sheets destabilized frozen gas under the seafloor. Some mounds of frozen gas exploded, creating the craters still seen today.

"It's an analog for events that could take place in the future around contemporary ice sheets," said study researcher Karin Andreassen, a marine geologist and geophysicist at the Arctic University of Norway in Tromsø. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, Andreassen said, so studying these undersea eruptions is important for understanding how they might affect the climate. [8 Ways Global Warming Is Already Changing the World]

Frozen methane

Andreassen and her colleagues were funded through the Research Council of Norway with grant money earmarked for understanding methane release from the seafloor. It's well-known that methane bubbles up from the sediments under the ocean in the Arctic, Andreassen told Live Science, but these small seeps don't reach much higher than 650 feet (200 meters) into the water column above the ocean bottom. The gas dissolves back into the ocean water before it can reach the atmosphere.

Hundreds of craters dot an area of 170 square miles (440 square kilometers) in the Barents Sea. More than 100 of those are more than 0.6 miles (1 km) wide. K. Andreassen/CAGE

Explosive methane eruptions might be much different. Andreassen and her team took the research vessel Helmer Hanssen to the Barents Sea off the northern coast of Norway. The researchers used a variety of techniques, such as collecting seafloor sediment samples. They also beamed acoustic and seismic signals to the ocean floor and subsurface and used the echoes to map the contours below.

The researchers discovered more than 100 giant craters, each up to 0.6 miles (1 kilometer) wide and nearly 100 feet (30 meters) deep, in an area of 170 square miles (440 square km). The scientists also discovered many previously undiscovered mounds, known as pingos. These pingos are lumps of methane hydrate, or methane gas frozen within a lattice of water molecules.

Exploding pingos

It's these pingos that can explode when the conditions are right. Andreassen and her colleagues used mathematical modeling to figure out what kind of pressures, temperatures, water depths and other factors are required to keep the methane hydrate locked in the subsurface, and under what conditions the gas explodes.

he site of the craters is in the Bear Island Trough (Bjørnøyrenna) in the Barents Sea near Svalbard. K. Andreassen/CAGE