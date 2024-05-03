Huge Tornado Swirls Near Anson

Multiple tornados ripped through central Texas on Thursday, May 2, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed, urging residents to brace for “life-threatening conditions”.

Footage captured by storm chaser Clinton Hendricks near Anson shows a tornado looming large in the distance, under a dark stormy sky.

A severe weather warning remained in place for much of west central Texas, going into Friday, with the NWS warning against damaging gusts exceeding 70 mph, large hail and the possibility of isolated tornados. Credit: Clinton Hendricks via Storyful