Huge smokestacks overlooking river in Miamisburg to be demolished

Jun. 6—MIAMISBURG — A familiar sight on the Montgomery County horizon will soon be just a memory.

The three tall smokestacks at the now-closed, 1940s-era Hutchings Station power plant are slated to be torn down Friday, June 14, Miamisburg officials said.

The former power plant sits at 9338 Chautauqua Road, on the west bank of the Great Miami River, about 2 1/2 miles south of downtown Miamisburg. Redevelopment plans are ongoing.

The toppling of the smokestacks will mean the closure of Chautauqua Road between Dayton-Cincinnati Pike and Farmington Road between 7 and 8:30 a.m. that day, officials said. A portion of that road closure is in Miami Twp. as well.

The former Dayton Power & Light — now AES Ohio — opened the Hutchings Station facility in 1948 and deactivated it in 2015.

In January 2021, Frontier Industrial purchased more than 200 acres at the site for just over $866,000. The Buffalo, N.Y.-based company previously said the best reuse for the site would be a recreation complex and residential development, mentioning the possibility of indoor and outdoor athletic fields, along with some "accessory commercial uses."

Frontier is not knocking down the entire power plant, just its smokestacks, the city of Miamisburg saidtoday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close the road immediately next to the property until the demo is complete," the city said. "We don't anticipate any issues, but keeping the public out of the immediate vicinity during that time was requested by the developer and the city is working with them to ensure a safety zone around the property."

Frontier's business development director previously said "the architectural details and this art-deco design (of the plant) are priceless." Company representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.

Frontier describes itself as a "world-class, comprehensive, industrial contractor offering a wide range of demolition and redevelopment services."

Those with questions about the road closure may call the city of Miamisburg at 937-866-3303.