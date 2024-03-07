Huge sea creature breaches as ranger is puzzled by rare silence off California island

A ranger watched the waters off a California island, but it was quiet — eerily quiet.

Usually, the waters off Point Bennett on San Miguel Island are teeming with elephant seals and sea lions, Channel Islands National Park said in a March 6 Facebook post.

“However, (the ranger) was surprised to find still water and silence,” the park said.

“Moments later,” he saw the reason as a 5-foot-tall dorsal fin broke the surface of the water “just off the bow of his ranger boat.”

The fin belonged to a “huge male orca,” the park said.

Not trailing far behind, six more orcas, one of which was a calf, also surfaced.

With such apex predators lurking, the park said it’s “no wonder the pinnipeds were nowhere in sight.”

“Although sightings of orcas around the Channel Islands are rare, they can happen at any time of the year,” the park said.

Orcas, also known as killer whales, live in groups called pods, which can be made up of three to 20 whales, the park said.

Typically, orcas don’t stray from the pods they’re born in, according to the park.

Orcas are the world’s largest dolphins, according to the Ocean Conservancy. There are about 50,000 orcas around the world, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries said.

Along the California coast, there are three ecotypes of orca: “resident, transient and offshore,” the Oceanic Society said.

