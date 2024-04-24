Huge protest in Argentina against education cuts

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Argentinian capital Buenos Aires on Tuesday to protest against cuts to public universities.

Pictures from the city showed marchers dancing, playing musical instruments and holding banners calling for education funding to be protected.

The country's President, Javier Milei, came to office last year promising to bring the country's finances under control with sweeping cuts to the public sector.

His government has kept university funding this year at the same level as in 2023, despite inflation having reduced the real value of the budget by as much as 80%.

The rector of the University of Buenos Aires, Ricardo Gelpi, has warned that the institution may have to shut down within three months unless it receives more funding.

Mr Milei has tried to justify the cuts by repeatedly describing state-run universities as centres of socialist indoctrination.

"Always in defence of public university" a banner reads [Reuters]

