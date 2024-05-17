‘Huge monster:’ Giant hornets reported in NE Ohio

(WJW) – Bee on the lookout! Social media has been buzzing with pictures of large hornets spotted in Northeast Ohio.

In one post to Facebook, Sarah Brake of Cortland wrote, “Found this huge monster inside my house this morning! Found another one a week ago.”

The post included pictures and a video of a hornet she tells FOX 8 was about 1.5 -1.75 inches long and was found May 13.

Credit: Sarah Brake

Credit: Sarah Brake

According to experts at the Ohio State University Extension, the ‘monster’ wasp appears to be a European Hornet, an established species across Ohio that can cause alarm this time of year as fertile queens emerge from hibernation.

McDonald’s releases ‘Grandma McFlurry’

In fact, two years ago in May, the OSU Medina Extension Office reported a high volume of calls regarding the large wasps.

In the 2022 report, Extension Educator Ashley Kulhanek, said European Hornet worker wasps are typically about 1 inch while the queens are upwards of 1.5 inches. The report also noted the European Hornet is the “only true hornet in Ohio” and one of the few that will fly at night.

“As one of Ohio’s largest wasp species, it is not surprising that these beauties can cause alarm,” wrote Kulhanek.

This time of year, the queens emerge from hibernation and are looking for a secure place to build a nest. Unfortunately, attics, garages and barns are often selected.

Kelly Clarkson makes weight loss confession

“So if you have found a large European hornet in your home or barn this spring, chances are it is a new queen who has found a gap along a window, door, or external vent,” wrote Kulhanek. “Fortunately, if you are catching one now, you may prevent a nest from becoming established.”

OSU Extension notes that the European Hornet has seen a “resurgence of negative attention” in recent years due to the confirmation of the Northern Giant Hornet, also known as the Murder Hornet, in the U.S. So far, the world’s largest hornet has not appeared in Ohio. You can learn more on how to spot the difference between the European Hornet and the Northern Giant Hornet, here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.