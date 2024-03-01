After huge lottery win, KY man returns to his passion: ‘I’m fishing the rest of the year’

A Louisville man who stopped into a local Price Less Foods got quite the shock when he purchased a $5 Kentucky lottery ticket that ultimately won him the game’s top prize of $150,000.

Charles Stallard bought a 50X The Cash ticket Feb. 9, scratching off the 50-times multiplier that applied to his $3,000 prize.

“When it came up fifty times, I figured it was going to be $5,” he told Kentucky Lottery officials, according to a Friday news release. “When I scratched off $3,000, I actually started crying. I couldn’t believe it!”

According to the state lottery, the overall odds of any win for the 50X The Cash game are 1 in 3.68. The game’s top prize is $150,000, and as of Feb. 29, two such prizes remain.

Charles Stallard’s winning ticket for the 50X The Cash scratch-off game. Stallard scratched-off the 50 times multiplier that applied to his $3,000 prize.

Ultimately, Stallard walked away with a check for $108,000 after taxes. Price Less Foods will also receive $1,500 for selling the winning ticket.

“For the first time in my life, I’m not in debt. I get to pay my house off,” Stallard told Kentucky Lottery.

The money will also allow Stallard to revive his favorite hobby: fishing.

Stallard’s boat has needed repairs for a year, and now that he can afford to fix it, he plans to be on the water a lot more often.

“Once I get everything paid, I’m fishing the rest of the year,” Stallard said.

If you or someone you know has a problem gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

Do you have a question about the Kentucky Lottery for our service journalism team? Wed like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.