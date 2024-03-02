Huge family home awaits at Pike Road's The Orchards

Walk to elementary school, a community saltwater pool and playground from a spacious three-bedroom home for sale in Pike Road’s The Orchards. The newer 2,652 square foot home also includes a beautiful second-story balcony.

“Zoned for all Pike Road Schools, and you can just walk to the elementary school,” Realtor Paul Millo said. “Great amenities like the saltwater pool with a beach entrance and lounging shelf, an apple shaped splash pad to the pavilion that has an outdoor kitchen, gas kitchen, gas log fireplace and fully integrated entertainment center. There also is a great playground, a large open park, and a stocked pond for fishing.”

The home at 321 Avenue of Learning in Pike Road's The Orchards provides three bedrooms and three and a half baths within 2,652 square feet of living space. The property is for sale for $399,000.

There are more than 25 floor plans to choose from in The Orchards, Millo added. Most homes have Craftsman style exteriors with large Southern style front porches and low maintenance Hardie board exteriors. Interiors feature cove crown molding, Asian maple hardwood floors, Craftsman trim, shaker cabinetry, granite countertops, and unique plumbing and light fixtures.

“The Orchards has a fantastic family-oriented atmosphere, and is a great place to raise a family,” Millo said. The Orchards is just one of several neighborhoods which have been built along Marler Road near the elementary school.

“The Pike Road School system is really driving significant population growth, increasing public demand, fostering new business development, and creating lots of new home construction in the area,” Millo said. “As a result, homes in Pike Road have increased significantly in value over the past few years, they are in high demand, and they are likely to continue to increase in value for the foreseeable future.”

The home at 321 Avenue of Learning was built in 2019. Each bedroom has its own full bath. The main bedroom is downstairs. The huge master bedroom on the ground floor includes a master bath, lots of closet space and a walk-in shower.

The large family room includes a gorgeous stone fireplace. The home has two bedrooms and two full baths upstairs, a loft, a two-car carport, and a large, fenced backyard.

“A huge selling point for this home is that this owner is offering $5,000 in seller concessions to a buyer,” Millo said. “The buyer can use this $5,000 for whatever they want. They can use it for closing costs, down payment money, an interest rate buydown, or for an allowance to make any kind of upgrade at the house they want.”

The gourmet kitchen was designed by one of the head chefs at Montgomery's award-winning Central Restaurant. The kitchen features soft close drawers, a stainless apron front kitchen sink, painted shaker style maple cabinets, a gas cooktop, and a stainless vent hood.

The loft area can easily be converted to a fourth bedroom. “Because of its great location, you and your kids can walk to the elementary school, the neighborhood pool, the pavilion, the splash pad, the park, the pond, and the mail center,” Millo said. “The home also has a two-car carport, a detached storge room, and fenced-in yard already in place if you have pets.”

Pike Road continues to grow, adding new neighborhoods, businesses, and retail shops. “Purchasing a home there now is a really good investment decision given the high likelihood that these home values will continue to increase and given all of the economic indicators that are signaling continued growth and development in Pike Road,” Millo said. “The combination of a good public school system, the increased home values and demand, the proliferation of new home construction, and the significant increase in new businesses moving to the area, is making Pike Road one of the fastest growing areas in all of Alabama.”

The home also includes energy efficient upgrades, such as spray foam insulation in the attic, low-E vinyl windows and tankless gas water heaters.

Breaking It Down

Homeowners association

Community pool, playground

Walk to public elementary school

Clubhouse, neighborhood fishing pond

Spacious homes

By The Numbers

At least three homes have been sold in the past year

The homes were sold in a price range from about $315,000 to $434,900

At least eight homes are for sale

The homes are priced in a range from $339,900 to $599,000

Homes for sale measure from 2,169 square feet to 3,987 square feet

To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Paul Millo at 334-399-7648.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, travel east on Interstate 85 past the Taylor Road and Chantilly Parkway exits. Take the Waugh/Cecil exit (exit 16). Take a right off the exit and then a left at the dead end onto Highway 80. Take a right onto Marler Road and travel past the entrance to The Waters. Take a left onto Okfuski Trail. Take a left onto Avenue of the Learning to enter The Orchards.

