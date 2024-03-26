Huge new development could double Indiantown's current population in seven to 10 years

INDIANTOWN — A $750 million housing development with more than 2,000 homes now underway here would double the population of the village, according to the developer and current population estimates.

Terra Lago, on Warfield Boulevard, could increase the population by 7,000, said Josh Kellam, president of The Garcia Companies, the developer. That's compared to a 2023 estimate of 6,664 from the Bureau of Economic and Business Research at the University of Florida.

Village and other officials broke ground on Terra Lago Tuesday at 16205 Warfield Blvd. before hundreds of people and a host of dignitaries. The 806-acre development is expected to take seven to 10 years to complete, Kellam said.

"Terra Lago, as planned, is going to be a very positive project for the village," Village Manager Taryn Kryzda said in an email.

It will provide needed housing for new workers, and the influx of new residents may attract retail and other businesses, which the community needs, she added. New walking trails is another project amenity Kryzda cited.

Terra Lago is expected to boost village property-tax revenue by at least 33%, she said.

The development would also generate $16 million a year in tangible personal property taxes, which would go to local government, schools and other government agencies, Kellam told TCPalm.

A construction worker, MJC Land Development, removes a tree on the 806-acre housing development project, Terra Lago, on Tuesday March 26, 2024, in Indiantown. Phase I of the project, which began March 1, are 630 single-family homes, townhomes and a 12-acre area with a soccer field, pool, clubhouse, an educational nature area for children and a playground. A completed Terra Lago would include 2,048 single-family homes, 174 townhomes, 300 apartments, a 200-bed assisted-living facility and 100,000 square feet of commercial space, possibly anchored by a grocery store.

Development details

Comprising Phase I of the project, which began March 1, are 630 single-family homes, townhomes and a 12-acre area with a soccer field, pool, clubhouse, an educational nature area for children and a playground. All but the pool and clubhouse would be open to the public.

A completed Terra Lago would include 2,048 single-family homes, 174 townhomes, 300 apartments, a 200-bed assisted-living facility and 100,000 square feet of commercial space, possibly anchored by a grocery store.

The single-family homes, at market value, are expected to cost about $350,000.

"There's a dire need for 'attainable' housing," Kellam said. "That's our goal."

Townhomes are expected to be priced in the high $200,000s, Kellam said. Apartments are expected be built in phase II or III. The Garcia Companies was unable to provide an estimate of lease costs.

The developer is planning to preserve 100 acres of wetlands and create several lakes, where people can fish from the shore. Trails would take people along the wetlands and around the entire community, according to plans.

New roads would provide access to communities adjacent to Terra Lago and help drivers escape Warfield Boulevard. Trailer and boat storage is planned for the northwest corner of the property.

Why and what's next?

The Garcia Companies about 10 years ago eyed the property expected to be developed into Terra Lago. When Indiantown incorporated in 2017, company officials saw it as the time for development, they said.

"This community wants to grow," Kellam explained. "They need housing."

Incorporation made building easier than working through Martin County, Kellam said. People in the area said they wanted "attainable housing," where children could grow, return home and start a family, he said.

The availability of land also played a role, he said. Terra Lago is the first development on the Treasure Coast for The Garcia Companies.

The new development is expected to be connected to village water and sewer utilities. Virginia-based The Garcia Companies, which is involved in ventures beyond housing, is eyeing additional development in Indiantown, Kellam told TCPalm. He would not elaborate.

More competition

New businesses that may open in the commercial space planned for Terra Lago would create competition for existing businesses.

"We should benefit," said Adonis Paseiro, director of operations for Hitchcock's Markets, which owns a grocery store here.

Hitchcock's will benefit from a growing population, he said.

"It's both sides," Paseiro said.

