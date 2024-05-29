Huffman building destroyed by fire

May 29—A long-time London business was destroyed by a fire Sunday, believed to have started from a lightning strike as storms struck the area.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Sunday and battled flames shooting through the roof of Huffman & Huffman ophthalmologist office on North Main Street.

London City Fire Department reported that firefighters arrived on the scene and noted smoke in the upper level that had spread to the attic.

Two aerial units sprayed water into the structure although flames continued to shoot through the roof. The intensity of the blaze resulted in "an incident resulting in injuries to multiple firefighters," according to the post by the London Fire Department later Sunday evening.

North Main Street was shut down for several hours from 10th Street to 7th Street to allow firefighters and emergency responders to have access to the area.

Employees of Huffman & Huffman joined together that evening to help remove items from the office, which has been reported to be a total loss.

Fighting the fire did result in some injuries with the London City Fire Department asking for prayers to aid in the speedy recovery of Captain Ricky George, Firefighter Brandon Buckner, Firefighter Trevor Overbay and Firefighter Parker Ebertshauser.

Other agencies assisting were Laurel County Fire Department, East Bernstadt Fire & Rescue, Ambulance Inc. Of Laurel County, London- Laurel Rescue Squad, London Police Department, London-Laurel County 911 Center, Kentucky State Police, City of London, Mayor Randall Weddle, Laurel County DPS/ Emergency Management, London Street Department and London Utility Commission.