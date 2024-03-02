Huffman announces new adoption grant program

Mar. 1—LIMA — Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) has just announced a $38 million investment for families. According to a recent press release, the dollars will go toward the "Adoption Grant Program."

"This program has been so successful, the initial funding has been fully utilized by families looking to adopt children who need a home," Huffman said in a recent press release. "The old program offered a tax credit, but the new grant program is much more effective in helping families navigate the costs of adoption — My wife Sheryl and I are blessed to be grandparents of nine grandchildren. We understand the value of making sure children have a stable and healthy family environment with a place to call home."

The release also states the one-time grant will provide $10,000 for base adoptions, $15,000 for foster children and $20,000 for children with disabilities.

For more information visit https://fosterandadopt.jfs.ohio.gov/adoption/grant.