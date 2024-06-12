Huff leads competitive SC Statehouse District 28 race in early voting
Early voting and absentee ballot numbers see two candidates leading the highly contested District 28 state House race.
With those votes counted in the Republican primary, Chris Huff leads with 305 votes (279 early voting; 25 absentee, and 1 failsafe), followed by Kerri J. Smith with 218 votes (200 early voting; 18 absentee). Huff, 47, is a retired pastor who lives in Pelzer. Smith 60, is the South Carolina regional president for Self-Help Credit Union and lives in Simpsonville.
Other candidates in the five-person Republican primary include Allen Kellett, owner of Kellett Farms in Simpsonville; Troy Prosser, 51, a senior sales account manager at Senko who lives in Fountain Inn, and Daniel Rumfelt, 35, who works in manufacturing at ZF Transmission and lives in Pelzer.
One of the most highly contested races in South Carolina with six candidates, the District 28 race is only matched in competition by the District 93 statehouse race, which also has six candidates vying for the seat that represents Calhoun, Lexington, and Orangeburg counties.
The winner will face Democrat J Fritz Wiebel in the November general election. Wiebel was unopposed in the primary. The District 28 candidates are running to fill the seat currently held by Freedom Caucus member Ashley Trantham, who took office in 2018.
Several state house races were uncontested. Scott Montgomery (R), the candidate for State House of Representatives District 32, and state house incumbents Bobby J. Cox (D21-R), Dennis Moss (D29-R), Rosalyn Henderson-Myers (D31-D), and Steven Long (D37-R) were all unopposed. Likewise, many of the statehouse races below will be decided today because there are no opposing candidates in the fall.
Races for Districts 20, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28, 30, 33 and 38 will be decided in November.
SC House of Representatives District 17
Mike Burns (incumbent-R): 0% of precincts, 988 votes
Tom Bates (R): 0% of precincts, 563 votes
SC House of Representatives District 18
Alan Morgan (incumbent-R): 0% of precincts, 683 votes
Tramaine Booker (R): 0% of precincts, 548 votes
State House of Representatives District 19
Patrick Haddon (incumbent-R): 0% of precincts, 743 votes
Nate Marcionette (R): 0% of precincts, 144 votes
State House of Representatives District 20
Sarah Curran (R): 0% of precincts, 614 votes
Stephen Frank (R): 0% of precincts, 608 votes
The winner will face Democrat Stephen Dreyfus in November.
State House of Representatives District 22
Stan Tzouvelekas (R): 0% of precincts, 563 votes
Paul Wickensimer (R): 0% of precincts, 735 votes
The winner will face Democrat Brann Fowler in November.
State House of Representatives District 24
Bruce Bannister (incumbent-R): 0% of precincts, 1,110 votes
Bill Coleman (R): 0% of precincts, 233 votes
The winner will face Democrat Shauna R. Johnson in November.
State House of Representatives District 25
Wendell Jones (incumbent-D): 0% of precincts, 636 votes
Bruce Wilson (D): 0% of precincts, 194 votes
The winner will face Republican Tim Kennedy (R) in November.
State House of Representatives District 33
Travis A. Moore (incumbent-R): 100% of precincts, 2,929 votes
Bill DeVore (R): 100% of precincts, 1,819 votes
Moore will be facing Clemson Turregano (D) in November.
State House of Representatives District 34
Sarita Edgerton (R): 100% of precincts, 1,668 votes
JoAnne L. LaBounty (R): 100% of precincts, 1,393 votes
Henry Ross (R): 100% of precincts, 1,065 votes
State House of Representatives District 35
Bill Chumley (incumbent-R): 0% of precincts, 242 votes
Kevin Dunn (R): 0% of precincts, 280 votes
State House of Representatives District 36
Rob Harris (incumbent-R): 100% of precincts, 2,177 votes
Adam Crisp (R): 100% of precincts, 1,550 votes
State House of Representatives District 38
Josiah Magnuson (incumbent-R): 94.4% of precincts, 3,346 votes
Jason Shamis (R): 94.4% of precincts, 1,905 votes
The winner will face Democrat JR Taylor in November.
This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC Statehouse District 17-38 early voting results