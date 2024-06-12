Huff leads competitive SC Statehouse District 28 race in early voting

Early voting and absentee ballot numbers see two candidates leading the highly contested District 28 state House race.

Chris Huff

With those votes counted in the Republican primary, Chris Huff leads with 305 votes (279 early voting; 25 absentee, and 1 failsafe), followed by Kerri J. Smith with 218 votes (200 early voting; 18 absentee). Huff, 47, is a retired pastor who lives in Pelzer. Smith 60, is the South Carolina regional president for Self-Help Credit Union and lives in Simpsonville.

Kerri Smith

Other candidates in the five-person Republican primary include Allen Kellett, owner of Kellett Farms in Simpsonville; Troy Prosser, 51, a senior sales account manager at Senko who lives in Fountain Inn, and Daniel Rumfelt, 35, who works in manufacturing at ZF Transmission and lives in Pelzer.

One of the most highly contested races in South Carolina with six candidates, the District 28 race is only matched in competition by the District 93 statehouse race, which also has six candidates vying for the seat that represents Calhoun, Lexington, and Orangeburg counties.

The winner will face Democrat J Fritz Wiebel in the November general election. Wiebel was unopposed in the primary. The District 28 candidates are running to fill the seat currently held by Freedom Caucus member Ashley Trantham, who took office in 2018.

Several state house races were uncontested. Scott Montgomery (R), the candidate for State House of Representatives District 32, and state house incumbents Bobby J. Cox (D21-R), Dennis Moss (D29-R), Rosalyn Henderson-Myers (D31-D), and Steven Long (D37-R) were all unopposed. Likewise, many of the statehouse races below will be decided today because there are no opposing candidates in the fall.

Races for Districts 20, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28, 30, 33 and 38 will be decided in November.

SC House of Representatives District 17

Mike Burns (incumbent-R): 0% of precincts, 988 votes

Tom Bates (R): 0% of precincts, 563 votes

SC House of Representatives District 18

Alan Morgan (incumbent-R): 0% of precincts, 683 votes

Tramaine Booker (R): 0% of precincts, 548 votes

State House of Representatives District 19

Patrick Haddon (incumbent-R): 0% of precincts, 743 votes

Nate Marcionette (R): 0% of precincts, 144 votes

State House of Representatives District 20

Sarah Curran (R): 0% of precincts, 614 votes

Stephen Frank (R): 0% of precincts, 608 votes

The winner will face Democrat Stephen Dreyfus in November.

State House of Representatives District 22

Stan Tzouvelekas (R): 0% of precincts, 563 votes

Paul Wickensimer (R): 0% of precincts, 735 votes

The winner will face Democrat Brann Fowler in November.

State House of Representatives District 24

Bruce Bannister (incumbent-R): 0% of precincts, 1,110 votes

Bill Coleman (R): 0% of precincts, 233 votes

The winner will face Democrat Shauna R. Johnson in November.

State House of Representatives District 25

Wendell Jones (incumbent-D): 0% of precincts, 636 votes

Bruce Wilson (D): 0% of precincts, 194 votes

The winner will face Republican Tim Kennedy (R) in November.

State House of Representatives District 33

Travis A. Moore (incumbent-R): 100% of precincts, 2,929 votes

Bill DeVore (R): 100% of precincts, 1,819 votes

Moore will be facing Clemson Turregano (D) in November.

State House of Representatives District 34

Sarita Edgerton (R): 100% of precincts, 1,668 votes

JoAnne L. LaBounty (R): 100% of precincts, 1,393 votes

Henry Ross (R): 100% of precincts, 1,065 votes

State House of Representatives District 35

Bill Chumley (incumbent-R): 0% of precincts, 242 votes

Kevin Dunn (R): 0% of precincts, 280 votes

State House of Representatives District 36

Rob Harris (incumbent-R): 100% of precincts, 2,177 votes

Adam Crisp (R): 100% of precincts, 1,550 votes

State House of Representatives District 38

Josiah Magnuson (incumbent-R): 94.4% of precincts, 3,346 votes

Jason Shamis (R): 94.4% of precincts, 1,905 votes

The winner will face Democrat JR Taylor in November.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC Statehouse District 17-38 early voting results