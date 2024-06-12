Hudson woman prisoned for sexual relations with a minor

HILLSDALE — A former Hillsdale County Youth Home staffer convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct April 4 was sentenced to 2-10 years in prison Monday, June 10.

Madelyn Dianne Whitehead, 26, of Hudson, was also convicted of accosting a child for immoral purposes, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of furnishing tobacco to a minor April 4. The jury acquitted her of two additional counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

The Hillsdale County Youth Home director at the time received information on May 25, 2022, that a staff member had provided a nicotine vape to a juvenile housed at the facility on Steamburg Road in Cambria Township.

The following day, deputies launched their investigation which led them to believe that Whitehead allowed inappropriate conduct by residents of the facility, and engaged in inappropriate relationships with at least two of the juvenile residents.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Former Youth Home staffer sent to prison for criminal sexual conduct