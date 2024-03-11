Hudson school staffer placed on leave for behaviors that violate district policies, officials say

A Hudson school staffer was placed on leave for alleged conduct that goes against district policies, according to authorities.

In a statement, Superintendent Brian Reagan said the school district has policies in place to ensure a safe and supportive environment for students and staff alike.

According to Superintendent Reagan, the district became aware of allegations that a staff member “may have engaged in certain behaviors that would violate these policies, and has placed that staff member on leave pending the outcome of an investigation.”

It is unclear what behaviors occurred or what school the alleged misconduct happened at.

Hudson Police say they’re aware of the allegation but there is no criminal investigation ongoing with the incident.

“The District has taken appropriate steps to ensure the safety and best interests of its students while the investigation is conducted,” Superintendent Reagan said. “In an effort to ensure the investigation may be conducted with integrity and to respect the privacy interests of all involved individuals, the District is unable to provide further comment at this time as to either the investigation or any personnel matters.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

