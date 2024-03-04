Hudson police investigate St. Croix River accidental drowning death

The Hudson Police Department is investigating an accidental drowning death over the weekend in the St. Croix River.

Officers were dispatched to Lakefront Park, south of Dike Road, about 8:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a body in the water.

Police on Monday identified the man as Anders David Engstrom, 34, of Hudson.

“The investigation into (Engstrom’s) death did not reveal any indications of foul play, and we believe this incident to have been a freshwater drowning as a result of an accident,” Chief Geoff Willems said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office water recovery team, the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the Hudson Fire Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted with the incident.

