Hudson Middle School Science Olympiad team wins regional contest, earns fourth in state

Hudson Middle School sent two teams of 15 students to the University of Akron Regional Science Olympiad tournament in March, competing against all of the middle school teams in Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties. Hudson swept first and second place, qualifying a team for the state championship in April. Hudson came away with 44 sets of medals including fifteen first place medals out of the twenty-three events. This year was one of Hudson Middle School’s stronger finishes at the Akron Regional.

Science Olympiad is a nationwide academic competition for students, usually from middle and high schools. Teams participate in various science, technology, engineering, and math events, which test their knowledge in subjects like biology, chemistry, physics, and earth science. These events are either practical hands-on challenges or theoretical exams, designed to promote learning through competition. Students collaborate in pairs to earn points for their team by solving problems, building devices, or demonstrating their scientific understanding across twenty-three events. It is an exciting way for students to explore their interests in STEM while gaining teamwork and problem-solving skills.

The Hudson Middle School team spent the spring pushing to prepare for the Ohio State tournament at the end of April, where it took fourth place in the state. Anna Barger and Emily Shott are both state champions for Ecology and state runners-up for Fast Facts, and Evie Jensen and Talia Zmeili are state runners-up for Wheeled Vehicle. It was an extremely successful day for Hudson Middle School Science Olympiad, as sixteen students earned top five medals and the team brought home a top four trophy for a fourth consecutive year. With Solon Middle School winning first place and Mason Middle School finishing in second place, both schools will represent Ohio at the National Championship tournament in May.

Hudson Middle School Ohio State Tournament team.

Science Olympiad is a collaborative program where parents volunteer to help work with the students. Hudson Middle school had more than 30 parent volunteers this season, many of whom ran practices, and events at invitationals, the regional tournament, and the state tournament. Coach Jordan Renna noted the students have worked hard this year, and not only have the students had a lot of fun, but they have had much success. Coach Chirag Patel, who leads the build crew, highlighted that we have some of the best supplies and gear, and it would not be possible without help from the Northeast Ohio STEM Alliance, Burton D. Morgan Foundation, Hudson Community Foundation, Hudson Kiwanis Foundation, and Lianda Corp., and the Hudson City School District. The team would also like to thank the HMS administration and custodial staff for the extra support and coordination with the practice times for the team this year.

Ohio State Tournament Results:

1st place: Ecology (Anna Barger/Emily Shott)

2nd place: Wheeled Vehicle (Evie Jensen/Talia Zmeili)

2nd place: Fast Facts (Anna Barger/Emily Shott)

4th place: Anatomy & Physiology (Emily Shott/Emma Liu)

4th place: Road Scholar (Julia Schneider/Matthew Matyja)

5th place: Agricultural Science (Anna Li/Mia Teusan)

5th place: Botany (Andrew Shott/Vincent Minnillo)

5th place: Can’t Judge a Powder (Rithi Hegde/Julia Schneider)

5th place: Crime Busters (Emily Shott/Rithi Hegde)

5th place: Microbe Mission (Anna Barger/Emily Shott)

5th place: Optics (Jane Winston/Steven Fodor)

5th place: Roller Coaster (Matthew Matyja/William Pendergrass)

5th place: Write It/Do It (Maanav Patel/William Pendergrass)

University of Akron Regional Tournament:

1st place: Air Trajectory (Jax Murgatrod/Ryan Voigt)

1st place: Anatomy & Physiology (Emily Shott/Emma Liu)

1st place: Crime Busters (Emily Shott/Emma Skillpa)

1st place: Disease Detectives (Emma Liu/Rithi Hegde)

1st place: Ecology (Anna Barger/Emily Shott)

1st place: Experimental Design (Hudson Reaper/Maanav Patel/Matthew Matyja)

1st place: Fast Facts (Anna Barger/Emily Shott)

1st place: Flight (Evie Jensen Maanav Patel)

1st place: Forestry (Anna Barger/Julia Schneider)

1st place: Microbe Mission (Anna Barger/Emily Shott)

1st place: Reach for the Stars (Mia Teusan/Stefo Karas)

1st place: Tower (Anna Li/Mia Teusan)

1st place: Wheeled Vehicle (Jessie Cheng/Mia Teusan)

1st place: Wind Power (Hudson Reaper/Matthew Matyja)

1st place: Write It Do It (Maanav Patel/William Pendergrass)

2nd place: Anatomy & Physiology (Rachel Rush/Roy Cho)

2nd place: Can’t Judge a Powder (Rithi Hegde/Julia Schneider)

2nd place: Experimental Design (Ella Betka/Jax Murgatroyd/Morgan Griffiths)

2nd place: Forestry (Andrew Shott/Vincent Minnillo)

2nd place: Fossils (Julia Schneider/Steven Fodor)

2nd place: Optics (Jonathan Wu/Steven Fodor)

2nd place: Road Scholar (Julia Schneider/Matthew Matyja)

2nd place: Wheeled Vehicle (Talia Zmeili/Evie Jensen)

2nd place: Wind Power (Andrew Shott/Vincent Minnillo)

3rd place: Air Trajectory (Drew Yamokoski/Matthew Matyja)

3rd place: Can’t Judge a Powder (Aiden Tavana/Jessie Cheng)

3rd place: Disease Detectives (Rachel Rush/Ryan Voigt)

3rd place: Fossils (Calvin Harvey/Vincent Minnillo)

3rd place: Meteorology (Evie Jensen Emma Skillpa)

3rd place: Microbe Mission (Hatice Sozer/Roy Cho)

3rd place: Reach for the Stars (Evie Jensen/Talia Zmeili)

3rd place: Tower (Talia Zmeili/Maanav Patel)

4th place: Code Busters (Hudson Reaper/Maanav Patel/Steven Fodor)

4th place: Crime Busters (Aiden Tavana/Roy Cho)

4th place: Dynamic Planet (Emma Skillpa/Jonathan Wu)

4th place: Optics (Anna Li/Calvin Harvey)

4th place: Road Scholar (Ella Betka/Morgan Griffiths)

4th place: Roller Coaster (Andrew Shott/Vincent Minnillo)

5th place: Ecology (Rachel Rush/Ryan Voigt)

5th place: Fast Facts (Calvin Harvey/Stefo Karas)

5th place: Flight (Anna Li/Ryan Voigt)

5th place: Meteorology (Ella Betka/Jessie Cheng)

6th place: Code busters (Calvin Harvey/Morgan Griffiths)

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hudson Middle School Science Olympiad places 4th in state