Hudson man arrested for North Hampton burglary

May 12—A Hudson man was arrested in connection with a burglary at The Electric Barn in North Hampton, where $26,000 worth of products were stolen, police said.

Chad Breault, no age given, was charged with burglary, a Class B felony, according to a news release.

The burglary took place at the electrical supply store around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8.

Police were able to identify Breault and issue an arrest warrant, according to the news release.

Breault attempted to sell the stolen merchandise to a business on May 10 in Amesbury, Mass., and was arrested. The stolen merchandise from The Electric Barn was recovered as part of the arrest, according to the news release.

Breault faces charges in Massachusetts, including being a fugitive from justice. Breault is currently being held in Massachusetts pending his arraignment at Newburyport District Court.

Anybody with information regarding the crime or associated crimes is urged to contact Officer Ryan Stephens at rstephens@northhampton-nh-pd.gov or 603-964-8621. The investigation is active, fluid, and ongoing.