Hudson High School senior facing rape, kidnapping charges involving 9-year-old

A Hudson High School senior has been charged with the rape and kidnapping of a 9-year-old child.

Charges filed against Jeremiah Earl Stoehr, 18, include one count of rape, two counts of kidnapping, a charge of gross sexual imposition and a count of disseminating content harmful to a juvenile. Some of the charges are connected to a Dec. 2 incident involving the 9-year-old.

The case docket, which included redactions to protect the 9-year-old's privacy, was removed from the Summit County Clerk of Courts website this week after a judge granted a defense attorney's request to seal the documents from public view, said James Pollack, a spokesman for the Summit County Prosecutor's Office. The Beacon Journal began collecting its information for this report before access to these documents was cut off.

According to the Hudson Police Department, an incident report was filed at the police station Dec. 8. Investigators retrieved a desktop computer and iPhone as evidence.

According to a Feb. 7 court filing, Stoehr showed obscene materials to undercover law enforcement officers posing as juveniles.

On Feb. 14, Stoehr pleaded not guilty pleas to all charges. The case is before Judge Alison Breaux in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Feb. 7, and he was sent to the Summit County Jail Feb. 8. He was released on bail Feb. 14 to house arrest after posting a $2,500 bond. The court has granted some defense requests for Stoehr to be allowed to attend some school-related events and activities under strict supervisions, but the extent to which he has participated was not immediately clear.

Hudson City Schools did not immediately respond to Beacon Journal questions, but the district distributed the following statement Friday to Cleveland television stations channels 8 and 19:

"Hudson City Schools is aware that one of our high school students is part of a police investigation involving an alleged sexual assault. While we are not permitted to discuss specifics of the case, we do want to be clear that this alleged incident did not occur on school property and did not involve another Hudson City School District student. This is a legal issue with the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office and the Summit County Court System. Supportive and protective measures have been in place to keep all students safe since the issue was first brought to the district’s attention.

"We understand there are questions; however, the district is extremely limited in what information can be released, per the law and student privacy policies. Please know the well-being and safety of all of our students remains our top priority."

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Rape, kidnapping charges filed against Hudson High School senior, 18