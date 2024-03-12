Hudson chooses finalists for city administrator job

The interim city administrator in Forest Lake and the former city administrator in North Branch are among the five finalists to be city administrator in Hudson, Wis.

According to Mike Johnson, the interim city administrator, the finalists are:

Renae Fry, former city administrator in North Branch, and former administrative coordinator in Sauk County, Wis.

Kristina Handt, interim city administrator in Forest Lake and former city administrator in Lake Elmo and Scandia and former village administrator of Village of Luck, Wis.

Ryan Heise, city manager in Saugatuck, Mich., and former village administrator in Egg Harbor and former director of operations in Lakewood Ranch.

William McCabe, city administrator in St. Augusta, Minn., and former city administrator of St. Charles, Minn., and former city administrator of Red Lake Falls.

Brent Michalek, city administrator of Park Falls, Wis., and former director of conservation, planning and zoning for Sauk County, Wis.

Thirty-five applicants applied for the job. The Hudson City Council chose the finalists last week.

Kevin Brunner, the president of Public Administration Associates in Whitewater, Wis., is overseeing the national search; the city is paying PAA $17,000 for their services. Brunner said council members expect to interview the finalists March 19 and have the new administrator on the job in May.

Former city administrator Aaron Reeves left in November to be deputy director of public works in Boulder County, Colo. Reeves had served as city administrator since September 2019.

Johnson, who serves as assistant city administrator and community development director, has been serving as interim administrator since Reeve’s departure.

The position pays up to $160,000 a year, plus benefits.

Forest Lake search

Forest Lake City Council members had voted to move forward with an expedited search for the next city administrator because Handt, who has applied for the job, is searching for other city administrator jobs — and Handt was a top contender.

But Mayor Mara Bain said Tuesday morning that the council decided Monday night to stop the expedited consideration of Handt and proceed with the full recruitment process, which Handt will be part of. Bain, who was not in attendance, said that Handt’s interview, scheduled for Thursday, and a special meeting to vote on Handt’s possible hiring, scheduled for Monday, have both been canceled.

Handt was hired in mid-January after the Forest Lake City Council voted unanimously to terminate former city administrator Patrick Casey’s employment contract and hire her as interim administrator and interim clerk.

