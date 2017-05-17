Huddersfield moves 1 win away from the Premier League

Huddersfield Town's players celebrate winning on penalty's after the League Championship, second leg soccer match against Sheffield at Hillsborough, Sheffield, England, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Huddersfield is one victory away from a place in England’s top division for the first time in 45 years after advancing to the second-tier League Championship playoff final on Wednesday. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Huddersfield is one victory away from sealing a place in England's top division for the first time in 45 years after advancing to the second-tier League Championship playoff final on Wednesday.

The team managed by German-born American coach David Wagner beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the two-legged semifinal match finished 1-1 on the night, following a goalless draw on Sunday.

Huddersfield will play Reading in the playoff final at Wembley Stadium on May 29 for what is the richest single game in soccer, potentially worth about 200 million pounds ($260 million) in future earnings to the winning side.

Huddersfield, which was the English champion each year from 1924-26, was most recently in the top flight in 1972, so would be a debutant in the Premier League.

Operating with one of the smallest budgets in the second tier, Wagner has worked wonders with Huddersfield, with many of his signings being loan players.

Reading, which beat Fulham in the other semifinal and is managed by former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam, hasn't been in the Premier League since the 2012-13 season.

It was more playoff woe for Wednesday, which lost in the final to Hull last season.