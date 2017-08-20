Huddersfield beats Newcastle to make it 2 wins out of 2

HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Huddersfield made it two wins out of two at the start of its first Premier League season by beating Newcastle 1-0 on Sunday, condemning its fellow promoted team to a second successive loss.

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy scored in the 50th minute to secure the victory over Newcastle.

It was Huddersfield's first top-flight game at home since 1972 — 20 years before the formation of the Premier League.

Huddersfield opened the season by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 last weekend, while Newcastle lost 2-0 to Tottenham in the first round.