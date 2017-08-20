    Huddersfield beats Newcastle to make it 2 wins out of 2

    Tom Ince, del Huddersfield, derecha, y Javier Munquillo, de Newcastle United, disputan un balón en partido por la Liga Premier inglesa en el estadio Kirklees, Huddersfield, Inglaterra, domingo 20 de agosto de 2017. Huddersfield ganó 1-0, su segundo triunfo en dos partidos, y Newcastle sufrió su segunda derrota. ambos ascendieron a la Premier en la temporada pasada. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

    HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Huddersfield made it two wins out of two at the start of its first Premier League season by beating Newcastle 1-0 on Sunday, condemning its fellow promoted team to a second successive loss.

    Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy scored in the 50th minute to secure the victory over Newcastle.

    It was Huddersfield's first top-flight game at home since 1972 — 20 years before the formation of the Premier League.

    Huddersfield opened the season by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 last weekend, while Newcastle lost 2-0 to Tottenham in the first round.