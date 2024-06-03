HUD, VA hope $78M voucher investment will help bring 'end to veterans' homelessness'

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough speaks at a National Veterans Day Observance ceremony at the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on November 11, 2021. He helped announce a new program targeting veteran homelessness on Monday. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI

June 3 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development and Department of Veteran Affairs on Monday announced a $78 million investment into vouchers to assist veterans in finding housing.

The HUD-Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers can help more than 7,000 veterans in their search for permanent housing. The organizations also assist in providing healthcare and other supportive services that can help the housing sustainable.

"We want to put an end to veterans' homelessness and the HUD-VASH program is one of our most valuable resources to help us reach that goal," HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman said in a statement.

"HUD is committed to working with housing agencies and Veteran Affairs Medical Centers across the country to get veterans off the streets and into apartments they can afford. We owe them that."

Those participating in the program will receive rental assistance, case management and clinical services from the VA and community-based outreach clinics, among other entities in partnership with the VA.

"One veteran experiencing homelessness will always be one too many -- and we will do everything in our power to ensure that veterans get the safe, stable housing they deserve," VA Secretary Denis McDonough said.

"These vouchers are a critical part of that effort, empowering VA, HUD and our partners to provide more housing and wraparound services to more homeless and at-risk veterans. Together, we will not rest until veteran homelessness is a thing of the past."

Last week, VA officials "strongly encouraged" mortgage lenders to extend a veterans' foreclosure moratorium that was expected to end at the end of May in an effort to keep vets in their homes.

A new VA Servicing Purchase program took effect on Friday, which is designated to help more than 40,000 veterans overcome "severe hardship" to stay in their homes.