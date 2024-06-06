HUD officials visit Bemidji to announce $123 million in funding to address homeless youth nationwide

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Thursday in Bemidji alongside local leaders that it would be awarding $123 million to address youth homelessness across the nation.

A $2 million grant is designated to the Northwest Minnesota Foundation in Bemidji. The foundation said the funding will be focused on systems-level change to support Indigenous youth experiencing housing instability and homelessness.

It's part of HUD's first-ever Youth Homelessness System Improvement grants.

Marion McFadden, HUD Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development, said 38 communities received grants across 26 states, Puerto Rico and Guam.

"We know that preventing and ending youth homelessness takes a full community effort that requires support from all of our partners," said HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman in a press release.

Organizations included in Northwest Minnesota Foundation's work addressing Indigenous youth homelessness include the Minnesota Tribal Collaborative to Prevent and End Homelessness, Northeast Minnesota Continuum of Care and Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care.