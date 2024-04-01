HUD announces federal disaster assistance for January flood survivors in California
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced federal disaster assistance is coming to California flood survivors from the late January 2024 severe storm. Flood victims now have a 90-day moratorium on foreclosures of mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and foreclosures of mortgages to Native American borrowers under the Indian Home Loan Guarantee program. STORY: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-news/hud-announces-federal-disaster-assistance-for-january-flood-survivors-in-california/