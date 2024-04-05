Huber Heights man who turns himself in to police in child sex case pleads guilty

Apr. 4—A Huber Heights man who turned himself in to police after his wife reportedly caught him with child pornography has reached a plea agreement.

Patrick Jeffrey Seagraves, 43, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count each of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced May 1, according to plea documents filed Thursday.

Seagraves arrived Jan. 11 at the Huber Heights Police Division after his wife caught him with child pornography at their home, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Eastern Division in Huber Heights.

He told police he downloads and shares child pornography using an application called Telegram and stores the images and videos on his cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Seagraves also told police he inappropriately touched a girl known to him when she was between the ages of 12 and 18 and recorded her in the shower when she was between the ages of 13 and 14, the document read.

Police reportedly found more than 1,000 child pornography images and videos on locked folders on his two cellphones, the affidavit stated.

As part of his plea agreement, two counts each of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor pls one count of voyeurism were dismissed.

Seagraves is free on $75,000 bond awaiting sentencing.