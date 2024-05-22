Huber Heights city manager put on leave after being arrested for OVI

Huber Heights city council members voted unanimously to put Richard Dzik on leave during an emergency meeting Tuesday.

After being in executive session for over an hour, council members voted unanimously to put Dzik on paid administrative leave and ask the law director’s office to investigate.

Members also voted unanimously to appoint John Russell as interim city director and assign the law director’s office to finalize an employment agreement between Russel and the city.

News Center 7 has previously reported that Dzik was arrested on OVI charges while driving a city vehicle in central Ohio on Sunday, according to a Mount Vernon police report.

According to Huber Height’s online directory, Russell is an Administrative Battalion Chief with the city’s fire division.

