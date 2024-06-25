Huber Heights city manager on leave pleads guilty to OVI charge

Huber Heights city manager Richard Dzik, who was placed on paid leave, has pleaded guilty after being arrested for drunk driving.

Dzik pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, according to Mount Vernon Municipal Court records.

A second charge, a citation for traveling left of center, was dismissed.

He was sentenced to two years of community control with the conditions of one Alcoholics Anonymous meeting per week and a mandatory 72-hour driver intervention program.

Dzik must also not refuse any request by law enforcement or probation officers to test his blood, breath, or urine for alcohol or drugs.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police body cam captures arrest of Huber Heights city manager

He was asked to pay $640 in fines.

Dzik’s license was suspended for a year.

News Center 7 previously reported he was arrested on OVI charges while driving a city vehicle in central Ohio on May 19.

While talking to an officer, Dzik said he had “a couple of beers” before leaving the Dayton area, according to the report.

The officer noted that Dzik’s eyes were glassy and his speech was slow.

Another Mount Vernon police officer arrived on the scene and Dzik agreed to do field sobriety tests.

>> RELATED: Huber Heights city manager put on leave after being arrested for OVI

One officer noted that they could smell “the odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Dzik, according to the report.

Shortly after, Dzik was arrested and transported to Knox County Jail on OVI and traffic violation charges.

Officers found a can of twisted tea, a loaded magazine with 18 9mm bullets, and a 9mm unloaded handgun in the Jeep, according to the report.

Dzik was placed on paid administrative leave by the city amid an internal investigation

John Russell, a battalion chief with the city, was appointed interim city manager.

We will continue to follow this story.