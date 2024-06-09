HU: Power outage affecting customers in South Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities (HU) has reported power outages that are affecting customers in south Huntsville.

According to Huntsville Utilities, crews are currently responding to power outages affecting a large area in south Huntsville. The outages are affecting customers from Bob Wallace Avenue stretching south to Hobbs Road.

According to the Huntsville Utilities power outage map, over 5,800 customers are currently without power.

HU says that service will be restored as quickly as possible.

The cause of the outage has not been confirmed at this time.

