HU partners with VA lawmakers in Brown V. Board education forum

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University is partnering with Virginia lawmakers to host an education forum in honor of the 70th Anniversary of Brown V. Board of Education ruling.

The forum is scheduled on Thursday, May 16, from 4:15-6 p.m. at the Hampton University Student Center. The event is free and open to the public.

The historical ruling declared segregation in schools to be unconstitutional. The forum honors Virginians who helped in the case and continue to support education equality.

Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams is partnering with Attorney General Jason Miyares, Congressman Bobby Scott, and former Gov. Bob McDonnell.

“The 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education is an opportunity to remember the courage of Virginia’s own—75% of the plaintiffs were Virginians,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares, in a release. “Their relentless pursuit of justice, guided by legal giants like Oliver Hill and ignited by the bold spirit of Barbara Johns and the Moton students, didn’t just challenge segregation; they moved mountains. Their determination resulted in the lawsuit against Prince Edward County merging with Brown v. Board of Education, forever changing the course of Civil Rights history.

