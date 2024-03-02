HSU Cowgirls advance to round two of NCAA Division III Tournament with, 65-53 win over Occidental

TechCrunch

Groq, a startup developing chips to run generative AI models faster than conventional hardware, has an eye toward the enterprise -- and public sector. Today, Groq announced that it's forming a new division -- Groq Systems -- focused on greatly expanding its customer and developer ecosystem. Within Groq Systems' purview is serving organizations, including government agencies, that wish to add Groq's chips to existing data centers or build new data centers using Groq processors.