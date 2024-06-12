HRBT Expansion Project hits big milestone, could be on track for early completion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There was a big update on the progress of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel expansion project.

The tunnel boring machine, known as Mary, just finished her last ring to support the new westbound tunnel.

The boring machine does all the digging work to create tunnels. Mary is out of the newly bored tunnel and now sits on a special cradle awaiting her next mission. In the meantime, crews will work to make sure she’s ready for her next trip underground.

“April 17 was that very dramatic day where that headwall came crashing down, but today is just as important as you can walk in free air between the two islands really marking that halfway point in the structural construction of our two new bored tunnels,” said Project Director Ryan Banas.

Mary just finished her 1,191 ring, which structurally completes the new tube. She was named after NASA Langley Scientist Mary Jackson who was made famous in the movie Hidden Figures.

The nearly $4 billion project will widen I-64 in both directions, helping to alleviate traffic between the Southside and the Peninsula.

Back in March, the team announced that the project was behind schedule with an estimated completion date of February 2027, but Banas said they could be on track for an early completion.

“Our contractor is still on track to meet that date, moreover, they’re trying to achieve a September 2026 early completion date right now, so we are working with them day in and day out trying to achieve that early completion date that will allow traffic to move through the corridor on new construction even sooner,” said Banas.

Construction continues on the Mallory Street Bridge. Banas says there will be a traffic shift here, most likely midsummer, hopefully here in the month of July, early August.

On the Southside, between Norfolk and the South Island, they are constructing a temporary trestle that they’ll be shifting traffic onto later this summer as well for westbound traffic.

Banas said through a partnership with Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission, local residents are providing 92% of the $3.9 billion in funding for the project. Although a large chunk of change, Banas said it means people should see free travel across the HRBT as a result.

“So important to note that when this project is complete, the existing two lanes that we maintain in each direction now will continue to remain free of charge to use those existing lanes,” said Banas. “It will also give the option for HOV occupants or travelers to be able to travel in two lanes across the harbor. And if you’re a single rider, you will then have the option to pay your toll and ride in one of those additional two lanes, so ultimately, we’re increasing throughput, easing congestion and improving travel time reliability, giving our travelers more choices.”

Next up for the west bound tunnel is putting down roadway for the tunnel, and installing the fire suppression and jet ventilation systems. That is expected to happen over the next several months.

As for Mary, she’s expected to begin her next mission sometime this fall.

