HPS board members earn awards for continuing their own education

HOWELL — Two members of the Howell Public Schools Board of Education recently received awards from the Michigan Association of School Boards for enhancing their governance and leadership skills.

The recognition for Board Treasurer Christy Conn and Trustee Meg Marhofer comes from participation in leadership training, attendance at educational conferences and years of service.

Conn earned a Level 3 Award of Distinction for completing 208 education credits. Marhofer earned a Level 1 Certified Board Member Award for completing all 100-Level CBA Classes. She also earned certifications in Advocacy Skills Specialty and Data Skills Specialty.

MASB training and professional development helps board members keep pace with fast-moving and complex changes in public education. Last year, more than 1,800 school board members statewide participated in MASB's professional development program for elected school leaders. Hours devoted to the training are more than the amount of time members spend at local meetings and events.

Conn said one of the benefits is staying ahead of legal issues and trends impacting public schools.

“Being abreast of current and pending legislation can really help guide the district and help us understand if policy changes are necessary or appropriate,” she said.

The courses are one way to help board members understand and navigate pressing challenges, like funding constraints, the academic achievement gap and changing demographics, Marhofer said.

“The value lies in gaining a deeper understanding of governance principles, legal requirements and best practices in educational leadership,” she said. “It equips me with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed decisions that positively impact our district.”

Learn more at masb.org/miboardawards.

— M. Alan Scott is a freelance writer for The Livingston Daily. Contact the newsroom at newsroom@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: HPS board members earn awards for continuing their own education