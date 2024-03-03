HPD: Shooting suspect found dead in car after police chase in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department says the department found a shooting suspect dead in their car early Sunday morning.

According to HPD, officers responded to a shooting on Healthland Drive around 10:00 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a female who had been shot and she was taken to Huntsville Hospital by HEMSI. HPD said she is in stable condition.

Marshall County Coroner identifies man killed in Boaz crash

Officers found the car the suspect was driving and attempted to pull them over in the area of Memorial Parkway and University Drive, but the driver would not pull over.

HPD said the driver pulled into a parking lot on University Drive after a chase and when officers got to the car, the suspect was dead inside.

The department is investigating the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.