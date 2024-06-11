HPD: One injured after shooting on Binford Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says that a man was shot on Monday night.

Officers at the scene told News 19 crews that a man was shot while he was walking along Binford Drive SW.

Police identify two people killed in Huntsville wrecks

The officer said HPD also responded to Webster Drive while looking for a person in connection with the shooting. According to HPD, a suspect has been placed into custody.

HPD tells News 19 that the victim is in stable condition at this time.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.