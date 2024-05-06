HPD: Five shot in incident near Poplar Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says five people have been shot in an incident on Poplar Avenue in Huntsville.

A department spokesperson confirmed officers are on the scene of a shooting with five victims. The incident took place near Poplar Avenue which is off University Drive and Pulaski Pike.

The department has not shared any information on any suspects in the incident at this time

HPD said this is an active investigation and no further information is available.

