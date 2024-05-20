HPA accepting donations to make Maple Hill Cemetery repairs after tornado

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple tornadoes touched down across north Alabama on May 8th, 2024. One tornado, an EF-1, hit the Five Points neighborhood in Huntsville causing “significant” damage to Maple Hill Cemetery.

The cemetery has since been reopened to the public, however, the public is still urged to be cautious because the damage is still evident.

Multiple gravestones and monuments were broken or damaged, which came as a shock to the Huntsville Pilgrimage Association, the group that puts on the annual Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll.

“Our first thought was, you know, we were wondering how much damage there was,” said Natasha Parker, the 2024 Cemetery Stroll Director. “

Parker told News 19 that while the Cemetery Stroll is still months away, the volunteer group is getting busy now on restoration efforts.

“We have board members that are coming out every day this week,” she said. “They’re starting early in the morning before it gets too hot in the afternoon, and they’re just walking each of the sections here at the cemetery.”

The HPA focuses on the historical section of the cemetery. Parker said they’re still working to determine the extent of the tornado damage in that area. After that, they can begin restoration efforts.

To help, the HPA has launched a donation portal on its website.

“No amount is too small,” Parker said. “All of those funds that we raise will go towards the restoration efforts here at Maple Hill.”

Olde Towne Coffee is also getting in on the effort with their “Honey Bee Hill Latte.”

“It’s got Honey & Lavender in it,” said Kaela Moran, with Olde Towne Coffee. “We’re doing that and then all of our proceeds go to the Maple Hill Cemetery” she added.

Olde Towne is open every day from 7 am to 6 pm and is located just a few blocks away from Maple Hill. Employees said they felt the need to help out after the tornado hit their neighborhood.

The Huntsville Pilgrimage Association told News 19 that getting Maple Hill back to its pre-tornado state is important.

“There’s a lot of history here, and we’re hoping to continue to preserve that,” Parker said. The cemetery itself is the final resting place of five Alabama governors, former U.S. Congressmen and U.S. Representatives as well as many other important historical figures.

The cemetery in total has more than 80,000 burial sites. The City of Huntsville said it is still fully assessing the damage from the tornado and will be contacting affected families over the next few weeks.

