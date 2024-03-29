How's the weather looking for the solar eclipse on April 8? Here's the Columbus forecast

A total solar eclipse is coming April 8 -- the first in the United States since 2017 -- and Ohio is lucky enough to be in the path of totality for the first time since 1806.

So what are the chances that the weather will cooperate? Here's what forecasters are saying about Columbus-area weather on April 8.

What is the National Weather Service forecast for April 8?

The National Weather Service's seven-day forecast falls a bit short of predicting the eclipse weather for now, but it should include an outlook for April 8 in a few days. But a look at past weather might give us a clue what to expect.

April 8 has historically been more wet than dry over, according to the weather service. Over the past five years, it has rained twice and had a trace of snow once, compared to two dry days. The date has a normal high temperature of 58 degrees and an average of 0.15 inches of rain.

What are the April 8 weather predictions? A look at the Weather Channel forecast

The Weather Channel's 10-day forecast is currently calling for a shower or two in the morning and a mix of clouds in the afternoon, with a high temperature of 66 degrees. There is a 32% chance of rain.

When will Ohio communities start to experience the 2024 solar eclipse?

According to National Eclipse, Ohio residents can first see the moon overtake the sun at 1:53 p.m. before it fully reappears at 4:30 p.m.

The eclipse totality will last from 3:08 to 3:19 p.m. as it cuts a swath from southwest to northeast Ohio.

Here's when some Ohio cities along its path can expect the total eclipse to being, and how long it will last:

Some of the Ohio cities that will experience the total solar eclipse in 2024.

Springfield -- 3:10:15 p.m., will last 2 minutes, 34 seconds.

Marion -- 3:11:14 p.m., duration 3 minutes, 34 seconds.

Delaware -- 3:11:36 p.m., will last 2 minutes, 35 seconds.

Fremont -- 3:11:46 p.m., duration 2 minutes, 38 seconds.

Dublin -- 3:11:59 p.m., will last 1 minute, 23 seconds.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Columbus, Ohio, weather prediction for the April 8 total solar eclipse