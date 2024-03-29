How's the weather looking for Easter Sunday? Here's Oklahoma's latest weekend forecast

Wondering if you need to bring an umbrella to the Easter egg hunt? Should you wear a jacket on top of your spring attire?

Here's what's forecasted for Easter Sunday in Oklahoma.

What will the weather be like on Easter Sunday in Oklahoma City?

Oklahoma City can expect a mostly cloudy Easter with a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

That night, there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.

What will the weather be like in Tulsa on Easter?

Tulsans will see a mostly cloudy Easter with a high near 80 degrees.

Like Oklahoma City, there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m Sunday night.

What will the weather be like in western Oklahoma on Easter?

Weather conditions in Clinton, in western Oklahoma near Weatherford and Elk City, will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80.

Unlike Oklahoma City, NWS didn't forecast a chance of precipitation in the area.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Easter Sunday 2024 weather forecast in Oklahoma -- prepare for clouds