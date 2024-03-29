How's the weather looking for Easter Sunday? Here's Ohio's latest Easter weekend forecast

Children in the 4 to 5 year age group take off to gather eggs in the annual City of Delaware Easter Egg Hunt in 2015.

Thoughts of Easter conjures images of warm, spring-like weather for egg hunts in the park or for Easter Sunday services. But the weather is always a gamble because Easter's date changes every year and -- well -- this is Ohio.

So, what does the Easter weekend forecast look like this year?

Hand painted Easter eggs by Jenna Sprouse are seen at Rookwood Pottery in Cincinnati.

What is the Cincinnati weather forecast for Easter?

It seems like you'll be out of luck if you're hoping for crystal-clear weather as you celebrate Easter in Ohio.

In the Cincinnati area, there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms all weekend, but temperatures will be warm, according to the National Weather Service.

On Saturday, the forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high temperature of 71 degrees, with a 50% chance of rain. Winds will be out of the southwest, blowing at 15 to 18 mph. Some gusts will reach 29 mph.

For Easter Sunday, skies will be mostly cloudy with a high of 72. Showers are likely, with afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast. The chance of rain is 60%. Northeast winds of 6 to 8 mph will change to a south wind in the afternoon.

What is the Columbus weather forecast for Easter?

Columbus is expecting a wet weekend, especially on Saturday, according to the NWS.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are forecast before noon on Saturday, followed by a chance of showers between noon and 5 p.m. and a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5. The high will approach 65 degrees, with a south wind from 10 to 17 mph becoming a west wind in the afternoon.

Easter Sunday brings a chance of showers in the forecast, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon and evening. The skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. A northeast wind of around 6 mph will change to southeast in the afternoon.

Doug Walter, student pastor at First Church of God, makes adjustments to the cross during a community drive-in Easter worship service on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Tallmadge, Ohio.

What is the Akron and Canton weather forecast for Easter?

The Easter weekend will be cooler in the Akron and Canton area, with highs in the 50s, the NWS says.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are in the forecast Saturday morning, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high near 58 degrees. Winds will be out of the south from 6 to 15 mph.

On Sunday, there's a chance of showers in the afternoon. The skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

When is Easter Sunday?

This year, Easter will be on March 31. The date moves each year.

Why is Easter in March this year?

Easter Sunday always occurs on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, the full moon that occurs on or after the March or spring equinox, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

In the Gregorian calendar, it is always observed on a Sunday between March 22 and April 25. However, Easter can be observed between April 4 and May 8 in the Eastern Orthodox Church, which follows the Julian calendar.

The next few times Easter will be marked in March include March 28 in 2027, March 28 in 2032, March 25 in 2035, and then an 8-year wait for March 29, 2043, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Easter Sunday 2024 weather forecast in Ohio -- prepare for rain, clouds