How's Shalimar Bridge Waterfront Park coming along? Here's where the project stands now

SHALIMAR — If you ask Shalimar Mayor Mark Franks what city project he has been asked about the most over the past eight months, the answer comes without much thought: the Shalimar Bridge Park.

With Okaloosa County pushing for more waterfront access, one of the most anticipated projects in the future happens to be home to one of the most popular fishing areas on Choctawhatchee Bay.

Nearly eight months after it was initially reported, the Northwest Florida Daily News was invited to a meeting May 8 between Franks, Deputy County Administrator Craig Coffey and other city and county staff to get an update on the project's current status.

Project overview

In September, the Okaloosa County Commission agreed to purchase a vacant 0.77-acre parcel off Eglin Parkway near the Shalimar Bridge for $900,000 with the hopes of creating a new waterfront park.

During that meeting, Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel said the park has become an eyesore for some in the community, as trash had become a growing problem and reports of homeless individuals on the property increased.

Coffey told board members that the new park would include popular amenities for locals and tourists alike, with a fishing pier, temporary boat docking, an observation platform and a small bait shop.

To help fund the project, the Town of Shalimar would use allocated tourism dollars in an interlocal agreement with the county, with Shalimar picking up 16.66% of the cost or $500,000, he said.

Project update

At the May 8 meeting, Coffey said the county is in talks to hire a consultant.

He also said a seagrass survey could begin in June. Seagrass allows an ecosystem to thrive, allowing more fishing opportunities and curbing erosion.

Coffey said the park currently has 19 available parking spaces proposed, with a gravel parking space in the renderings being nixed in favor of a paved space.

Preliminary conceptual plans show what could be coming to the new Shalimar Bridge Park.

Other ideas, such as the temporary boat dock, fishing pier and small and large pavilions, will remain.

Another issue in the plan concerned the proposed bait shop and restroom building's floodplain status. Under current regulations with the building codes, the building must be raised by pilings or on a small hill to avoid water-related damage.

Franks asked about a proposed timeline for the development status. Coffey said that once a contract is brought before county commissioners, the project would sit in a design and permitting stage for at least six to eight months before entering a contract bidding stage that could take three months to complete.

A groundbreaking ceremony is expected to begin sometime in late 2025.

The Billboard

One issue frequently raised during the May 8 meeting concerned a billboard on the property. As Franks noted, having a billboard on the property and a new welcome sign that would also be part of the project could be seen as a "cluttered mess."

As Franks sees it, the billboard would be an eyesore, as the new waterfront park would upgrade Shalimar's aesthetic appearance as tourists and residents enter from the south.

Mark Franks

Coffey said the billboard is in a Department of Transportation right-of-way, and the county has no say as to whether it can stay or go. While Coffey said he favors seeing the billboard being removed, it's removal is a state issue, not a county one.

"It all started back with hurricanes back in the day. When the billboards went away, they were allowed to get rid of them," Coffey said. But what happened is the legislature stepped in, the billboard companies got lobbyists, and basically the state's been neutered as far as getting rid of billboards. You can almost never get rid of them."

Park names

As the meeting concluded, Franks asked how the park would be named. As it stands, signs near the area read, "Shalimar Bridge Park coming soon."

While Coffey said he isn't "married" to any particular name, as the current park name is a reference point for the park's location. Coffey also said better names could be chosen if better ones were presented.

Ideas about the park's future name could reference a prominent individual in Okaloosa County's history or be a nod toward the area's history, as Coffey referenced how Cristobal Landing got its name.

Commissioner Ketchel weighs in

Ketchel could not attend the May 8 discussion. Following the meeting, she sent a statement.

"We are fortunate to be able to take advantage of the expanded bed tax district for the Shalimar Bridge Waterfront Park and work with our partners at the Town of Shalimar," Ketchel said. "We are still in the early stages of this project and any preliminary ideas may change as we move closer to the design phase.

"I am eager, just as many others are, to see this area transform into another beautiful park for the public to enjoy."

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Shalimar, Okaloosa officials get an update on Shalimar Bridge Park